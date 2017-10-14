Lakers' Brook Lopez: Finishes preseason on strong note

Lopez tallied 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and four rebounds across 20 minutes in Friday's 111-104 preseason win over the Clippers.

Lopez's point total led the Lakers on the night and represented his second double-digit scoring effort in three exhibitions. The veteran big man bounced back nicely after having shot just 3-for-11 from the field last Tuesday against the Jazz, and he encouragingly drained multiple threes for the second time in his trio of preseason contests in the process. Looking ahead to the regular season, Lopez profiles as a floor-spacing frontcourt presence that should lend what should be a potent, fast-paced attack even more versatility.