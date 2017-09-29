Lakers' Brook Lopez: Full participant in Friday's practice
Lopez (back) was a full participant during Friday's practice, though should still be considered questionable for Saturday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves, Bill Orom of The Orange County Register reports.
Lopez had been dealing with back spasms during the early goings of training camp. His full participation in Friday's practice likely indicates he's no longer feeling significant discomfort. That said, the team may still opt to play it safe with the veteran big man and keep him on the pine for Saturday's contest. More updates should emerge prior to the contest.
