Lakers' Brook Lopez: Game-time decision vs. Heat
Lopez (back) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup against Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Lopez is dealing with a tight back that might keep him out of Friday's contest. Coach Luke Walton is hopeful that he'll be able to take the court, but his status likely won't be determined until right before tipoff.
More News
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Records five rejections in loss•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Another strong offensive effort in win•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Offensive surge continues Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Scores game-high 29 points•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Key offensive force in win•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Scores 14 points in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...