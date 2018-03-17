Lopez (back) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup against Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lopez is dealing with a tight back that might keep him out of Friday's contest. Coach Luke Walton is hopeful that he'll be able to take the court, but his status likely won't be determined until right before tipoff.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories