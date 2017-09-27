Lakers' Brook Lopez: Held out of practice Wednesday

Lopez (back) sat out practice Wednesday, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Lopez continues to deal with back spasms and was expected to be limited to start training camp, so it's not overly surprising he's being held out of practice Wednesday. The Lakers will likely continue to take a cautious approach with their expected starting center's workload, so there's a chance he sees periodic rest throughout camp and the preseason, even when at full strength.