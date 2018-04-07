Lakers' Brook Lopez: In starting lineup Friday
Lopez (back) will start at center for Friday's tilt against the Timberwolves.
Lopez was listed as probable headed into the evening, so no surprises with him drawing his 33rd consecutive start. Look for him to assume his usual role with the starting unit barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Probable for Friday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Offensive downturn continues in OT win•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will start Tuesday vs. Jazz•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Sees downturn in Sunday's loss•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Posts 20 points in OT loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....