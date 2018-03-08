Lakers' Brook Lopez: Key offensive force in win
Lopez contributed 27 points (12-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Magic.
Lopez fittingly generated a somewhat unorthodox stat line in a contest that had a perplexing finish which he was an integral part of. The big man's final two points of the night came on a pair of successful free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining, and after a clock malfunction on the subsequent inbounds pass by the Magic that led to a rather useless jump ball, the second bucket proved to be the game winner for the Lakers. While posting his best scoring total since Nov. 3, Lopez somehow failed to haul in a rebound for the first time all season, adding to the overall unusual vibe of the night. The veteran has notably been a much steadier offensive factor as of late, now having posted six straight double-digit scoring efforts.
More News
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Scores 14 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Sees uptick in production Saturday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Six points in loss•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Solid all-around line in win•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Another solid offensive performance in win•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Leads team again with 20 points•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...