Lopez contributed 27 points (12-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Magic.

Lopez fittingly generated a somewhat unorthodox stat line in a contest that had a perplexing finish which he was an integral part of. The big man's final two points of the night came on a pair of successful free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining, and after a clock malfunction on the subsequent inbounds pass by the Magic that led to a rather useless jump ball, the second bucket proved to be the game winner for the Lakers. While posting his best scoring total since Nov. 3, Lopez somehow failed to haul in a rebound for the first time all season, adding to the overall unusual vibe of the night. The veteran has notably been a much steadier offensive factor as of late, now having posted six straight double-digit scoring efforts.