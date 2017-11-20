Lakers' Brook Lopez: Leads starters in scoring Sunday
Lopez managed 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 22 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 win over the Nuggets.
The veteran center has been somewhat difficult to figure out for fantasy purposes at times, but he's been particularly impressive over the last two games. Lopez has shot 56.7 percent (17-for-30) over that pair of contests, including 45.5 percent (5-for-11) from three-point range. The 10-year veteran has been good for an occasional double-double as well, and he's recorded multiple blocks in 11 contests overall.
