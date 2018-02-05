Lakers' Brook Lopez: Leads team again with 20 points
Lopez had 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 victory over Oklahoma City.
Lopez has come to life in the last two games, giving patient owners what they had been hoping for the entire season. In fact, the 35 minutes were a season-high for Lopez while the 20 points were his highest since back on November 19. The frontcourt rotation is about as unpredictable as any teams in the league and Lopez could very well go back to a 15-minute role in the next game. There is a chance the Lakers move some of their players which could have any number of effects on Lopez and if he is on your waivers he could be worth stashing for the next few days to see how things play out.
