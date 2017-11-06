Lakers' Brook Lopez: Leads team with 21 in win

Lopez scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), one rebound, five assists, a steal and two blocked shots across 31 minutes in Sunday's 107-102 win over the Grizzlies.

On a team brimming with youngsters, Lopez continued to take on a leadership role on Sunday to lead the team in points, although he left most of the rebounding work to Kyle Kuzma in this affair. One game after meeting his old team and lighting them up with 34 points, it appears he is putting in a bit more work to offset the loss of Larry Nance Jr. (hand), which boosts his value a bit until Nance returns. His stock is rising as a vible fantasy option at center.