Lopez tallied nine points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime win over the Spurs.

Lopez was dealing with a back injury prior to Tuesday's game against the Jazz, a contest in which he posted 11 points, two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 27 minutes. It's unknown whether the issue was still affecting him Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back, but Lopez notably put up his fewest number of shot attempts since March 1. The 30-year-old's offensive production is down overall in April, as he's averaging just 9.7 points on an average of 8.3 shot attempts in the first three games of the month, a stark departure from the respective 18.7 and 13.5 figures he'd amassed in those categories during March.