Lakers' Brook Lopez: Offensive downturn continues in OT win
Lopez tallied nine points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 overtime win over the Spurs.
Lopez was dealing with a back injury prior to Tuesday's game against the Jazz, a contest in which he posted 11 points, two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 27 minutes. It's unknown whether the issue was still affecting him Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back, but Lopez notably put up his fewest number of shot attempts since March 1. The 30-year-old's offensive production is down overall in April, as he's averaging just 9.7 points on an average of 8.3 shot attempts in the first three games of the month, a stark departure from the respective 18.7 and 13.5 figures he'd amassed in those categories during March.
More News
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...