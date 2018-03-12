Lakers' Brook Lopez: Offensive surge continues Sunday
Lopez finished with 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 win over the Cavaliers.
The veteran center's potent offensive game -- which has pulled multi-game disappearing acts at times this season -- seems to have kicked into high gear in March. Factoring in Sunday's line, Lopez is now averaging 19.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks across 28.8 minutes over six games in the current month, and he's posted eight consecutive double-digit scoring efforts overall. It's the longest such stretch for Lopez in his first Lakers campaign, one that's largely been a byproduct of a nice bump in usage -- he's now taken double-digit shot attempts in five straight games, including 18 apiece in each of the last three contests.
