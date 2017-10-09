Lakers' Brook Lopez: Officially active Sunday

Lopez (back) will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Lopez has been battling back spasms through training camp, but it looks as if he has put the problems behind him and will make his preseason debut Sunday night. Expect Lopez to be eased back into the rotation and play a limited role in the preseason, as the Lakers surely want to ensure that the veteran center will be healthy for the start of the regular season.