Lakers' Brook Lopez: Officially active Sunday
Lopez (back) will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Lopez has been battling back spasms through training camp, but it looks as if he has put the problems behind him and will make his preseason debut Sunday night. Expect Lopez to be eased back into the rotation and play a limited role in the preseason, as the Lakers surely want to ensure that the veteran center will be healthy for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Targeting Sunday debut•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Practices in full Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Out Monday vs. Nuggets•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will remain out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Full participant in Friday's practice•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Unlikely to play in preseason opener•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...