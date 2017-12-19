Lakers' Brook Lopez: Out at least three weeks

Lopez (ankle) has been ruled out for at least the next three weeks with a sprained right ankle, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Lopez departed Monday's loss to the Warriors with the injury, and a subsequent MRI revealed a moderate sprain. All things considered, it could be much worse, but the Lakers will still be without their starting center until mid-January, at the earliest. In the absence of Lopez, the Lakers will likely turn to more of a small-ball lineup, with Larry Nance and Julius Randle in line for increased minutes at center. Alternatively, Lopez's injury could mean coach Luke Walton will dust off Andrew Bogut and Ivica Zubac if he wants to go with a more conventional look.