Lakers' Brook Lopez: Out for next two games

Lopez (ankle) underwent an MRI, which returned negative, but won't travel with the Lakers on their upcoming two-game road trip, which starts Wednesday against the Rockets and ends Friday at Golden State, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

Lopez left Monday's game against the Warriors during the first half after spraining his right ankle on an attempt to contest a shot from behind. He left the arena using crutches and wearing a walking boot. In his stead, Julius Randle, Larry Nance and Andrew Bogut will probably see extended run. Ivica Zubac and Thomas Bryant could also see spot minutes. More word about who will take over Lopez's 22.4 minutes per game could emerge prior to Wednesday's game, if coach Luke Walton opts to share that information.