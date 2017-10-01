Lakers' Brook Lopez: Out Monday vs. Nuggets
Lopez (back) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, but has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets.
Lopez has now put together back-to-back full practices, so it appears he's nearing a full recovery from the back spasms that plagued him recently. In an effort to limit his workload and avoid any sort of aggravation, however, the Lakers will still hold Lopez out of Monday's contest. That likely means the Lakers will turn to Larry Nance and Julius Randle in a small-ball lineup at power forward and center, respectively, once again.
