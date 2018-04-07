Lakers' Brook Lopez: Posts 18 points in Friday's loss
Lopez (back) managed 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds across 24 minutes in Friday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves.
Lopez continues to play through a back injury, and his scoring total actually checked in second on the night for the Lakers. It was the big man's strongest shooting performance since March 22, giving him at least a 50.0 percent success rate from the field in three of the last six games. Given that he continues to take the court despite the nagging physical issue, he appears to be a good bet to suit up for the final three games of the season.
More News
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: In starting lineup Friday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Probable for Friday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Offensive downturn continues in OT win•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will start Tuesday vs. Jazz•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Sees downturn in Sunday's loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....