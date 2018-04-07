Lopez (back) managed 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds across 24 minutes in Friday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Lopez continues to play through a back injury, and his scoring total actually checked in second on the night for the Lakers. It was the big man's strongest shooting performance since March 22, giving him at least a 50.0 percent success rate from the field in three of the last six games. Given that he continues to take the court despite the nagging physical issue, he appears to be a good bet to suit up for the final three games of the season.