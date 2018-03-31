Lakers' Brook Lopez: Posts 20 points in OT loss
Lopez totaled 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 124-122 overtime loss to the Bucks.
Lopez joined Kyle Kuzma as the Lakers' two 20-point performers, as he hit the mark for the second straight game, as well as the fourth time over the last six overall. The big man enjoyed what was easily his best month of the season during March, finishing with averages of 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks across 31.2 minutes while upping his shot attempts to 13.5 per contest. If his increased usage persists for the season's remaining games, he'll have gone a long way toward making up for what had been a fairly disappointing pre-All-Star-break portion of the campaign.
