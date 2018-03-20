Lopez recorded 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in 37 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to the Pacers.

Lopez has been fighting through a back injury but drew the start on Monday. Lopez has become much more than an afterthought in the Laker's offensive attack as he's now had double-digit scoring totals in 12 straight games, which is easily the longest streak he has enjoyed all season. Interestingly enough he's been unable to convert any of those 12 games into a double-double as Julius Randle has taken some rebound production from Lopez in recent weeks. The free-agent market in the off-season will determine a great deal about Lopez's future with the Lakers, but the 29-year old will be an unrestricted free agent and should have an opportunity to gauge his value at that point.