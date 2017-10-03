Lakers' Brook Lopez: Practices in full Tuesday
Lopez (back) fully participated during Tuesday's practice.
Lopez took Monday's game against the Nuggets off to rest his back, but felt well enough to be a full participant in Tuesday's practice. He projects to be available during Wednesday's game against Denver for the time being.
More News
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Targeting Sunday debut•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Out Monday vs. Nuggets•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will remain out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Full participant in Friday's practice•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Unlikely to play in preseason opener•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Held out of practice Wednesday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...