Lakers' Brook Lopez: Probable for Friday vs. Timberwolves
Lopez (back) is probable for Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves due to back tightness, according to the Lakers' game notes.
The veteran center has averaged 31 minutes per contest over the past 10 games and at this point in the season some general soreness is expected. Look for an updates to come either after Friday morning shootaround or just before tip. If he suffers a setback and is ruled out, look for Ivica Zubac to see expanded minutes.
