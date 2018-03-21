Play

Lopez (back) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Lopez has been fighting through a back injury over the last week or so, but has played 33 or more minutes in three straight games, so it's clearly not an issue. Barring a surprise uptick in discomfort during Thursday's morning shootaround, look for Lopez to once again take on his usual starting center role against the Pelicans.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories