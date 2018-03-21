Lakers' Brook Lopez: Probable for Thursday
Lopez (back) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Lopez has been fighting through a back injury over the last week or so, but has played 33 or more minutes in three straight games, so it's clearly not an issue. Barring a surprise uptick in discomfort during Thursday's morning shootaround, look for Lopez to once again take on his usual starting center role against the Pelicans.
