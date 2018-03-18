Lakers' Brook Lopez: Probable Monday vs. Indiana
Lopez (back) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Lopez played through the back injury Friday against the Heat and didn't appear to be hampered too much, posting 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes. Considering he wasn't limited, Lopez should once again be expected to play a full workload if he's cleared ahead of Monday's matchup with the Pacers.
More News
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Fights through tight back Friday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will play Friday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Game-time decision vs. Heat•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Records five rejections in loss•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Another strong offensive effort in win•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Offensive surge continues Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...