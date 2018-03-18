Lopez (back) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Lopez played through the back injury Friday against the Heat and didn't appear to be hampered too much, posting 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes. Considering he wasn't limited, Lopez should once again be expected to play a full workload if he's cleared ahead of Monday's matchup with the Pacers.