Lopez (back) is probable for Sunday's tilt against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Lopez continues to battle through a back injury that has plagued him since mid-March, and it doesn't look like he'll be forced out of action Sunday. That said, look for more word on his status following morning shootaround. Despite the injury, he's played well over the past 11 games, averaging 15.9 points on 52.4 percent shooting and 36.6 percent from deep, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks across 30.4 minutes.