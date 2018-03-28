Lakers' Brook Lopez: Probable Wednesday vs. Dallas
Lopez (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Shahan Ahmend of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Lopez has been dealing with a back injury for nearly two weeks now, but has played 30 minutes or more in each of his last six games. For that reason, look for him to take on a full workload once again against the Mavericks on Wednesday, so fantasy owners should be able to keep him active and in lineups as usual.
