Lakers' Brook Lopez: Puts up 10 points off bench

Lopez (ankle) came off the bench and registered 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and five rebounds across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 133-96 loss to the Thunder.

After missing the previous eight games with the ankle injury, Lopez was eased back into the rotation in his return to action Wednesday, allowing the 6-foot-9 Julius Randle to draw his fourth straight start at center. Given how unproductive the Lakers' starting unit was in a game in which the Thunder led by as many as 39 points, Lopez seems likely to reenter the starting five in short order, thereby allowing Randle to reprise his role as a high-usage option on the second unit. Even before suffering the injury, Lopez had struggled to find his footing in his first season in Los Angeles. He's averaging a career-low 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game and is shooting a lowly 44.1 percent from the floor.