Lopez (back) is listed as questionable in the game notes for Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz.

Lopez has been dealing with lingering back stiffness over the past couple of weeks, however the injury hasn't affected his role much as he averaged 30.9 minutes per game in the month of March. Tuesday is the front-end of a back-to-back, so the Lakers could opt to sit Lopez in one of those matchups. If Lopez were to miss any action, Ivica Zubac would likely see an increase in minutes. More information on Lopez's status will likely come out after the Lakers morning shootaround on Tuesday.