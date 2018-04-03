Lakers' Brook Lopez: Questionable for Tuesday
Lopez (back) is listed as questionable in the game notes for Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz.
Lopez has been dealing with lingering back stiffness over the past couple of weeks, however the injury hasn't affected his role much as he averaged 30.9 minutes per game in the month of March. Tuesday is the front-end of a back-to-back, so the Lakers could opt to sit Lopez in one of those matchups. If Lopez were to miss any action, Ivica Zubac would likely see an increase in minutes. More information on Lopez's status will likely come out after the Lakers morning shootaround on Tuesday.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...