Lopez supplied 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, five blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Warriors.

Lopez enjoyed another strong offensive effort, but his work on the defensive side of the floor stood out just as much. His five rejections served as a season high and marked his third game in the last four with multiple blocks. His work on the scoreboard was equally up to par, as he drained multiple threes for the fourth consecutive game and hit the 20-point mark for the fourth time in the last five overall. Just as encouraging is Lopez's now-steady usage, which includes an average of 13.9 shot attempts over eight March contests. Given the diversified skill set he put on display Wednesday, the 10-year veteran is one of the hotter center prospects across all formats as the fantasy postseason approaches.