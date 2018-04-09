Lopez (back) was held scoreless (0-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt) over 22 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 loss to the Jazz and added five rebounds and three assists.

The veteran once again played through his persistent back soreness, although his final stat line was extremely forgettable from an offensive perspective. Lopez put together an excellent March in which he often flashed his trademark offensive skills in coach Luke Walton's fast-paced attack, but he's produced just two double-digit scoring efforts in five April games. With only two contests remaining in the regular season and his back issues an ongoing problem, it wouldn't be entirely surprising to see Lopez take a seat in that pair of games.