Lopez compiled 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Monday's 108-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Lopez continues to work his way back into standard league discussions. He has now scored in double-figures in five consecutive games while adding nine blocked shots. He has found some consistency, not only in his production but in his playing time. His lack of rebounds remains one of the mysteries of the league but if he is available in your league, he is worth a look for his blocking upside.