Lakers' Brook Lopez: Scores 27 points in narrow loss
Lopez collected 27 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes in Thursday's 113-110 loss to Portland
Lopez was excellent on Thursday, leading the Lakers in scoring as they came close to upsetting Portland on their home court. Lopez has been disappointing so far this season, playing inconsistent minutes with limited production. The upside is there for him on a young Lakers squad, when given adequate playing time. He will not deliver all-around production, but is a nice source of blocks, points, and three-pointers with high efficiency from both the field and the charity stripe.
