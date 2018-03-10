Lopez had 29 points (12-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 125-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Lopez backed up his 27 point performance against the Magic with a dominant 29 point outing here. For whatever reason, Lopez seems to be relevant again, both in reality and fantasy. He has seen his minutes climb to over 30 in his last two games, although that probably has to do with his current efficiency. This is likely not a trend that is going to continue but he worth adding right now while he is in an offensive groove.