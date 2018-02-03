Lakers' Brook Lopez: Scores team-high 19 in Friday's win
Lopez scored 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding three rebounds and three blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's 102-99 win over the Nets.
It was a solid revenge game for Lopez, who spent the first nine seasons of his career in a Nets uniform. The veteran center has seen his rebounding completely bottom out in 2017-18 -- he's managed to record only six rebounds in his last three games -- as coach Luke Walton prefers to use him away from the basket to spread the floor, but his ability to contribute in both blocks and three-pointers has allowed him to retain some fantasy value in deeper roto formats.
