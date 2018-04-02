Lakers' Brook Lopez: Sees downturn in Sunday's loss
Lopez delivered nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 loss to the Kings.
Considering a third of his points came on a three-pointer on the Lakers' final possession, Lopez's night was a considerable disappointment as compared to his recent performances. The veteran big man had scored in single digits only once in the prior 17 games, and he'd shot better than 50.0 percent in 12 of those contests. Lopez also saw a minutes reduction for the second straight game Sunday, a development in direct proportion to backup Ivica Zubac seeing a boost in his playing time. Whether that trend persists for what's left of the regular season remains to be seen, with a Tuesday night tilt against the Jazz the next opportunity to see how coach Luke Walton opts to distribute the minutes at center.
