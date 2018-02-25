Lakers' Brook Lopez: Sees uptick in production Saturday
Lopez went for 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 win over the Kings.
After being rivaled for playing time by second-year big man Ivica Zubac over the last two games, Lopez was the clear-cut leader at center Saturday. The veteran put up double-digit shot attempts and scored over eight points for the first time in the last four games, leading to a modest but welcome surge for fantasy owners. Despite the slight uptick, the fact that head coach Luke Walton has stated he'd like to give Zubac more playing time during the stretch run makes Lopez an iffy proposition from night to night.
