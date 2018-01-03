Lakers' Brook Lopez: Set to return vs. OKC
Lopez (ankle) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Thunder, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
The big man missed eight games with a sprained ankle, but after going through practice Tuesday, he's been cleared to return to game action. Lopez had been virtually locked in as the starting center prior to the injury, so the expectation is that he'll return to the lineup, which would likely push Julius Randle back to the bench. That said, coach Luke Walton stopped short of confirming that Lopez will start Wednesday.
