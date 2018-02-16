Lopez managed six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 26 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 loss to host Minnesota.

For as big as Lopez is, he only hauled in two rebounds and all of his shot attempts Thursday came from behind the arc. He has occasionally produced scoring games past the 20-point mark this season, but for most of the time, Lopez is lingering in the single digits. This season, the 7-0 center has seen steady declines in minutes, points, free-throw attempts and rebounds as the Lakers try to utilize their younger players.