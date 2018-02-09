Lopez totaled nine points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 win over the Thunder.

Lopez's struggles from the field prevented a bigger night, but he helped offset his offensive downturn with his best effort on the glass since Nov. 17. The veteran big man's playing time has encouragingly seen a boost in four February contests, which has helped lead to solid averages of 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks across 27.5 minutes during that stretch. The 29-year-old is certainly capable of offering fantasy owners plenty in scoring, field-goal percentage and three-point percentage if given sufficient opportunity, so Lopez's minutes particularly bear monitoring moving forward.