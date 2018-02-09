Lakers' Brook Lopez: Solid all-around line in win
Lopez totaled nine points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 win over the Thunder.
Lopez's struggles from the field prevented a bigger night, but he helped offset his offensive downturn with his best effort on the glass since Nov. 17. The veteran big man's playing time has encouragingly seen a boost in four February contests, which has helped lead to solid averages of 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks across 27.5 minutes during that stretch. The 29-year-old is certainly capable of offering fantasy owners plenty in scoring, field-goal percentage and three-point percentage if given sufficient opportunity, so Lopez's minutes particularly bear monitoring moving forward.
More News
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Another solid offensive performance in win•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Leads team again with 20 points•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Scores team-high 19 in Friday's win•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Wins battle against brother Friday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will rejoin starting five Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Bumped to bench Friday•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...