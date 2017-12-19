Lakers' Brook Lopez: Sprains ankle
Lopez will not return to Monday's game against the Warriors after suffering a sprained right ankle, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Initial X-rays came back negative, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Lopez sit out Wednesday against the Rockets. He'll be considered a game-time decision until the team says otherwise, with Kyle Kuzma and Larry Nance likely to benefit from added minutes if Lopez does indeed miss time.
