Lakers' Brook Lopez: Sprains ankle

Lopez will not return to Monday's game against the Warriors after suffering a sprained right ankle, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Initial X-rays came back negative, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Lopez sit out Wednesday against the Rockets. He'll be considered a game-time decision until the team says otherwise, with Kyle Kuzma and Larry Nance likely to benefit from added minutes if Lopez does indeed miss time.

