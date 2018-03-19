Lopez (back) will start Monday's game against the Pacers.

Lopez has been dealing with a back injury for the better part of the last week, but he'll remain in the lineup after carrying a "probable" designation into the day. After seeing his role dwindle in January and February, the veteran is averaging a shade under 30 minutes per game in March, with averages of 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game for the month.

