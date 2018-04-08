Lakers' Brook Lopez: Starting Sunday
Lopez (back) will start at center for Sunday's matchup with the Jazz.
Lopez has been playing through some back soreness over the last few weeks and the Lakers have clearly been trying to limit his workload a bit. Over his last two games, Lopez has logged just 23 and 24 minutes, respectively, which is significantly down from the 32.3 minutes he averaged the previous 10 outings. Now that he's been cleared to play, look for Lopez to see similar minutes to his last few contests, which could hurt his overall upside a bit as a fantasy option.
