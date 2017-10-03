Lakers' Brook Lopez: Targeting Sunday debut
Lopez, who has been dealing with back spasms on and off during training camp, is targeting his Lakers debut Sunday against the Kings, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
With that news, Lopez should be considered doubtful at best for Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets. There's little reason for the Lakers or Lopez to rush into a game, as the veteran coming into the regular season healthy is the main priority.
