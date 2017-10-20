Lakers' Brook Lopez: Team-high scoring total in opener
Lopez contributed 20 points (7-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Thursday's 108-92 loss to the Clippers.
The veteran big man got off to a slow start with his new club before picking it up from the second quarter onward. Lopez also led the Lakers in shot attempts on the night, and that level of usage is likely to be the norm for one of the more offensively proficient centers in the league. Lopez is capable of solid rebounding contributions as well, so while his team might struggle overall on many nights, he should be an attractive fantasy option, particularly as one of its veteran leaders.
