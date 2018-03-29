Lopez (back) accounted for 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 win over the Mavericks.

Lopez continues to work through his nagging back issues to take the floor and thrive, and he's now posted double-digit scoring efforts in all but one of his 14 March contests. It's easily the veteran's best month of the season, as he's averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks across 31.4 minutes. He's also draining 54.8 percent of his 13.4 shot attempts per game, with both of those figures easily monthly bests as well.