Lakers' Brook Lopez: Unlikely to play in preseason opener

Lopez (back) is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves, Bill Oram of Southern California News Group reports.

Lopez continues to battle back spasms, and the Lakers have little reason to push for him to play in an ultimately meaningless game. The veteran is yet to participate in contact drills at practice, though he was able to do non-contact work, including post-practice shooting, at Wednesday's session.

