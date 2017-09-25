Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will be limited to start training camp

Lopez is dealing with back spasms and will be limited to start training camp, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Lopez, who was dealt from the Nets to the Lakers this offseason, is not necessarily getting off to the best start with his new organization, as he's already dealing with back spasms. While both Lopez and coach Luke Walton expect him to take part in training camp, Lopez will start out as a limited participant and then be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Still, it doesn't appear Lopez is in danger of missing any regular-season action and he's expected to open the season as the starting centerr, though it will be a situation to monitor moving forward. If Lopez does miss any time, Ivica Zubac would likely be the main beneficiary.