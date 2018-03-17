Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will play Friday
Lopez is in the starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Heat, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Lopez was experiencing back tightness, but will get the start against Miami. He's averaging 12.7 points and 3.9 rebounds through 60 games this season for the Lakers.
More News
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Game-time decision vs. Heat•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Records five rejections in loss•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Another strong offensive effort in win•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Offensive surge continues Sunday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Scores game-high 29 points•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Key offensive force in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...