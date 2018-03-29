Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will play Wednesday
Lopez (back) will play Wednesday against the Mavericks.
Lopez has been dealing with a nagging back injury for the past two weeks, but has yet to miss any action from the injury. The injury hasn't limited him in any capacity, as he's averaged 30.9 minutes per game in the month of March.
More News
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Probable Wednesday vs. Dallas•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Probable for Thursday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Posts 23 points and eight boards on Monday•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Starting Monday vs. Indiana•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Probable Monday vs. Indiana•
-
Lakers' Brook Lopez: Fights through tight back Friday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.