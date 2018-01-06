Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will rejoin starting five Friday
Lopez will start at center for Friday's game against the Hornets, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.
Lopez returned to the lineup Wednesday following an eight-game absence, but was eased back into the action off the bench, logging just 16 minutes. He'll now take back his starting role at center and should see a boost in playing time, likely something around the 22.2 minutes he's averaged so far this season. With Lopez re-entering the starting five, Julius Randle will shift over to power forward, with Kyle Kuzma heading to a bench role.
