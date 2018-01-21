Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will rejoin starting five Sunday
Lopez will start at center for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Lopez surprisingly came off the bench on Friday against the Knicks in an effort to go a bit smaller than usual. However, the Lakers will shift back to their bigger unit Sunday, shifting Julius Randle back over to power forward, while sending Kyle Kuzma to a bench role. That being said, Lopez has seen less than 20 minutes in five straight games, so despite the promotion to the top unit, his fantasy value will remain limited.
