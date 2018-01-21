Lopez will start at center for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Lopez surprisingly came off the bench on Friday against the Knicks in an effort to go a bit smaller than usual. However, the Lakers will shift back to their bigger unit Sunday, shifting Julius Randle back over to power forward, while sending Kyle Kuzma to a bench role. That being said, Lopez has seen less than 20 minutes in five straight games, so despite the promotion to the top unit, his fantasy value will remain limited.

