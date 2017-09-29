Lakers' Brook Lopez: Will remain out Saturday

Lopez (back), who was a full participant during Friday's practice, will still be held out of Saturday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Not surprisingly, the team will opt to give the veteran big man some rest for the preseason as to not aggravate his back. Ivica Zubac seems most likely to start at center for the contest, though Julius Randle could see some run at center as well.